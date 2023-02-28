Four individuals charged in connection with the 2020 assault, kidnapping, and robbery of a truck driver have all pleaded guilty in Gordon County Superior Court. 

According to Calhoun Police Department reports, on July 2, 2020, four individuals assaulted a truck driver, took him to a hotel room and then stole the truck and trailer the man was driving. All four were arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies Aug. 4.

