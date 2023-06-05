Former Gordon County Chief Deputy Thompson passes away

J.M. Thompson

 Contributed

A well-known former Gordon County lawman has passed away, according to Sheriff's Mitch Ralston.

Former Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy J.M. Thompson passed away May 28 at the age of 94, at his daughter's home in Ohio.

