Former Calhoun City Administrator Eddie Peterson passed away Tuesday, according to current City Administrator Paul Worley and Major Jimmy Palmer.
Peterson, who served in various capacities within both city and county government for several decades, resigned from his position Feb. 5 of last year following a DUI arrest in January.
Despite an abrupt exit from municipal service, Peterson remains highly regarded by his former peers.
"He was highly thought of, not only in the city, but around the state," said Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer, who added that he considered Peterson a friend. "It’s been kind of upsetting, and the city certainly benefited from his leadership. Eddie Peterson was certainly not only a coworker, but a friend of mine and I will miss him moving forward."
Current Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley also had fond memories of his time working and learning under Peterson's leadership.
"I really hate the way it ended, but I would attribute Eddie to where I’m at today," Worley said. "He planted a seed in me early on while I was working in another department to come work for him in 2011."
Worley said he worked under Peterson from close to a decade before assuming his current role early last year.
"I learned a lot from him," Worley said. "I felt honored to learn from him and train under him for close to 10 years. I am definitely going to miss him."
According to Palmer, Peterson had previously been Gordon County Administrator, and worked as part of the city planning process as well as in the role of assistant director of utilities.
"Eddie was with the city when I first started on the council in the early 90s," Palmer said. "Part of the reason Calhoun is now so successful is because of his involvement and the financial management he gave to the city."
Thomas Funeral Home, 535 Red Bud Road, has charge of arrangements for Peterson, but no arrangement information has been made public.