jobsdec2022

Rome/Floyd County ended 2022 with a surge of new jobs -- in part because of Christmas holiday sales. But also way up year-over-year: first-time jobless claims.

The workforce grew to 43,500 people, up 1,500 from a year earlier and 300 positions higher than a bountiful November, the latest state Department of Labor reports show.

