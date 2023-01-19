Rome/Floyd County ended 2022 with a surge of new jobs -- in part because of Christmas holiday sales. But also way up year-over-year: first-time jobless claims.
The workforce grew to 43,500 people, up 1,500 from a year earlier and 300 positions higher than a bountiful November, the latest state Department of Labor reports show.
Amid the high employment stats were some potential red flags as well. Most of our area counties say first-time jobless claims soar from both November and when compared to a year ago. They include:
Floyd: 555 claims, up 54.2% vs. November and 246.9% from December 2021.
Bartow: 356 claims, a 45.3% hike from the previous month and 95.6% above 12 months earlier.
Gordon: 567 claims, 68.8% higher than the month before -- and 472.7% above December 2021.
Polk: 140 claims, the only local county reporting a dip from November (28.9%) but up 129.5% vs. the same month in 2021.
Chattooga: 401 claims, almost 10 times the number reported in December 2021 (42 total). The month-over-month increase was 108.9%
Statewide: Initial claims were up 2,403 (9%) from November to 27,921 in December. Over the year, initial claims were up 10,999 (65%).
There are ample jobs available in the region, including 64 positions on the Rome Floyd Chamber jobs page as of Thursday morning in addition to 18 at the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber. Also, QCells -- the rapidly expanding solar panel manufacturer -- is advertising 1,000 jobs to fill at a career fair today in Dalton (1-6 p.m., 300 Nexus Drive, Dalton).
As for the state report:
Georgia's December unemployment rate was 3%, unchanged from November. Job numbers reached another record high, increasing by almost 6,000 from November, according to newly elected state Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, a former Bartow state senator. Georgia's unemployment rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national average. County reports are due next week.
Jobs were up 5,900 (0.1%) over the month and up 165,300 (3.5%) over the year to 4,840,000. Job numbers were at record levels in Education and Health Services, 638,000, and Financial Activities, 273,900.
In December, the number of employed residents was down 5,933 to 5,100,239, dropping 35,272 over the past five months. Over the past six months, the labor force has decreased 32,185.