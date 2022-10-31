anthonycenter

Advance voting continues today through Friday at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes as well as the elections office on East 12th Street. Hours: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

 File

Floyd County is going to need heavy turnout this week and again on Nov. 8 election day to match 2018 vote totals.

Through the close of advance voting on Saturday evening, Floyd County had seen 10,010 in-person voters over 13 days as well as 1,082 absentee ballots already accepted (out of 1,720 issued). 

