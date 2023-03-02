Gordon County Emergency Management Agency EMA STOCK LOGO

Gordon County EMA

Gordon County public safety is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) for Flood Safety Preparedness Week, which will be from March 6-10.

This week is organized to inspire all Georgia residents and businesses to prepare themselves in the event of flooding. Each day of the week will focus on a different flood safety tip, highlight the dangers of flooding and tell how Georgians can prepare in advance for the prospect of flooding.

