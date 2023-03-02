Gordon County public safety is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) for Flood Safety Preparedness Week, which will be from March 6-10.
This week is organized to inspire all Georgia residents and businesses to prepare themselves in the event of flooding. Each day of the week will focus on a different flood safety tip, highlight the dangers of flooding and tell how Georgians can prepare in advance for the prospect of flooding.
Local public safety urges all residents to take time to practice emergency response procedures and learn how to deal with floods.
“Flooding can develop over a couple of days, or in a few hours,” said Courtney Taylor, Director of Gordon County Emergency Management. “That is why I’m encouraging all residents to participate in this year’s Flood Safety Preparedness Week, so that they will know what to do in the event there is flooding.”
“It only takes a few minutes for flooding to reach dangerous levels,” said Wendy Saylors, Deputy Director of Gordon County EMA. “I’m encouraging all Gordon County residents to create and test their family’s communication plans and safety measures, so that they will be ready if a flooding event occurs."
Here is a list of the topics that will be covered during FSPW:
Monday, March 6 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community so you’re prepared in case of a flood.
Tuesday, March 7 – Turn Around, Don't Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.
Wednesday, March 8 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.
Thursday, March 9 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Try to prepare for the next flood event now. Understand the products and services the National Weather Service (NWS) provides to alert you of changing river and weather conditions and use tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help make a plan!
Friday, March 10 – Partners and Partner Services: Get ahead of the next disaster by knowing all the important players before, during and after floods -- including flood insurance. Many homeowner's policies don't cover floods. Be financially ready for a flood event by visiting fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect!