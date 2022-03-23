With a historic industrial boom around the area in recent years, finding a balance between growth and quality of life will likely be an ongoing tug-of-war for a long while, and locally the industrialization of agriculture was a hot topic in 2021.
Specifically speaking, the poultry industry commanded a good portion those on the Gordon County Zoning and Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners during the second half of the year.
What make’s Gordon County good for poultry?
So what makes Gordon County and the rest of the state so appealing to the poultry industry?
“The Georgia poultry industry began in Gainesville in the 1950s and as the industry grew, it spread across north Georgia,” Dr. Casey Ritz, a University of Georgia Professor and Poultry Specialist. “As processing plants and feed mills sprang up, farmers within essentially 50 miles of these facilities contracted with the poultry companies to grow chickens.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2020 National Commodity Rankings, the state ranks No. 1 in broilers and Gordon County sits among the top seven poultry and egg producing counties in Georgia with over $100 million of the state’s $21.5 billion dollar total economic contribution in that sector. The industry also provides over 82,000 jobs in the state.
“Farmers throughout the years have found growing chickens to be compatible with their other farming enterprises and so the industry has expanded over the years here in Georgia with favorable weather, historically rural communities and less expensive production costs,” Ritz said.
Currently, three out of four Georgia counties are involved in poultry and egg production, with the state leading the nation in production for several decades.
The local chicken fight
A proposed 577 acre poultry operation on Evergreen Road drew concern from some surrounding property owners back in May as an application to the planning commission for a conditional use rezoning of county parcels 082-009 and 082-002 was submitted by Tao Quoc Nguyen of Chatsworth.
The parcels, currently zoned A-1 agricultural, are located where Evergreen Road intersects with Nesbitt Loop, with Old Audubon Road running through part of the property. The land was owned by Springbank LLC.
Nearby landowners addressed concerns early on in the process to county officials over the environmental impact as well as the possible depreciation of their property values.
“We stand to lose some property value if the deal goes through,” said Al Stone, who owns one of the many adjacent properties surrounding the property. He to the Calhoun Times in July he had been acting as an unofficial spokesman at the request of other nearby residents who oppose the planned operation.
Stone said the property on Evergreen Road also has local historical significance.
“The land is part of the original Audubon community named after John James Audubon,” Stone said, adding that the community was established around 1825, about the same time as nearby New Echota, predating Gordon County by around a quarter century.
“Before Audubon, the area was called Oostanaulee by Native Americans,” Stone said, adding that area in question has an abundance of history surrounding the Cherokee, early European exploration and area settlers, and even the Civil War.
The plan called for two dozen chicken houses to start, but the language of the application drew even more concern from nearby residents.
“I would like to purchase this property in order to build 24 broiler chicken houses, approximately 50 by 600 feet to begin with, then as many as will comply with U.L.D.C. regulations,” Nguyen said in his application.
A copy of the Gordon County Unified Land Development Code, the document that dictates the local legalities of zonings, can be found online at gordoncounty.org.
Many residents who spoke out against the proposed large poultry operation said they didn’t have a problem with typical chicken farms like the ones already in the area, but are opposed to large concentrated animal feeding operations — or CAFOs — especially those owned by foreign investors.
“We have a lot of chicken operations in the area,” Stone said. “Gordon County has an ideal climate for poultry, but an operation this large is different.”
The group of concerned citizens even started the website edog.site with information for those who would like to know more about why he and others are against the proposal.
An initial planning commission meeting on the Evergreen Road property in mid-July was tabled as members of the commission asked that the applicant have an environmental impact study completed before consideration of the rezoning request could move forward.
Emergency moratorium
Before that zoning matter could be settled, county commissioners put a speed bump between the county and future development applications by holding an emergency session on Aug. 20 and placing temporary halt any new zonings or permits relating to poultry operations.
Deeming necessary a 60-day emergency moratorium “to protect the public welfare,” commissioners voted unanimously by a 5-0 count to pause applications pertaining to new poultry operations for a period of 60 days.
That action did not affect any current applications that are already pending, including the Evergreen Road proposal.
“Under Georgia Supreme Court law, pending applications have a right to go ahead and be heard on their merits,” Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. “That application is existing and vested and will not be stopped by this moratorium. It will be before the planning commission and board of commissioners according to our zoning law. That’s what the Georgia Supreme Court would require.”
The August resolution stated it is for the purpose of “enacting a temporary emergency moratorium on the acceptance of applications for zoning approvals, issuance of building permits, land disturbance permits and any other approvals or permits regarding new commercial poultry operations or the expansion of existing commercial poultry operations.”
At the time, the most current version of the Unified Land Development Code for the county had been written in July of 2015, with amendments concerning dry litter poultry operations made two years later in July of 2017.
According to the county, the 2017 amendments were made specifically to address the concept of the “mega chicken house,” which at the time was defined as 60 by 600 feet in size with the capacity for around 300,000 birds.
“These mega chicken houses are generally built in clusters of six, eight or twelve with a capacity of 1.8 to 3.6 million birds,” Ledbetter read to the board as part of the resolution. “Now Gordon County has a pending application for a conditional use permit for a minimum of 24 mega chicken houses that could be 7.2 million birds.”
Zoning board votes
In mid-September, the zoning board once again entertained the Evergreen road application, and their recommendation was not to approve the operation.
Commissioners voted unanimously 4-0 not to recommend the proposed rezoning. The meeting was held at the downtown GEM Theatre and drew a large number of citizens.
Many of the same citizens and officials who initially became involved in the process showed up to speak, including Resaca Mayor Nathan Wyatt, and Coosa River Basin Initiative Executive Director Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman.
Wyatt expressed concern over the possible truck traffic the operation might send the way of 136 at Highway 41, an already busy intersection that has also recently been blocked for hours by CSX trains stopped on the tracks.
Demonbreun-Chapman explained to the board his organization’s concerns over the high water table underneath the flood plain portion of the property and the possibility of waterway contamination from a poultry operation in the area.
A representative for the applicant told the commission that with a letter of intent from Tyson Foods, the operation will only be building 12 houses initially instead of 24, but was told that the board was only allowed to consider the application and any supporting documents as presented prior to the meeting.
The environmental impact study presented to the board by the applicant prior to the meeting was only for 12 houses, but the application can not be amended during the meeting, according to commission chair Randy Rule.
Only one public speaker came forward in support of rezoning approval was contractor Mark Owens assured the board that, if Tyson was the company associated with the operation, the majority of truck traffic would be traveling to and from the eastern side of the county and not through Resaca.
In the end, a motion not to recommend approval of the rezoning came from Commissioner Sabrina Poole with a second from Commissioner Nathan Serritt. Both voted against approval, along with commissioners Eddie Smith and Jerry Lovelace. The vote brought cheers from the remaining crowds who filled the theatre.
Only days after the zoning board voted not to recommend the Evergreen Road rezoning request, the application was withdrawn prior to a public hearing a potential vote by county commissioners.
Commissioners hear from public, extend moratorium
Prior to a regular meeting in early October, county commissioners heard from several members of the public concerning the ongoing poultry farm issue.
During a work session, several speakers shared concerns, both in favor of and against large chicken operations as the county’s moratorium on new permit applications neared its end.
Addressing the board on the issue of historic preservation as it relates to large chicken house operations, Al Stone said he spoke on behalf of over 700 local citizens, several large corporations and organizations and Native American groups who have offered support to his Environmental Defense of Georgia advocacy organization’s opposition to large dry litter poultry operations.
“We would simply ask you, Gordon County Commissioners, to turn this potential poultry environmental disaster into a blessing. To protect our most sacred area and its water ... while looking at the possibility of making this place a distinguished and financial benefit to Gordon County and the United States of America,” Stone said. “Please, please, please join us and make Gordon County a proud home of the Cherokee.”
On the opposite side of the issue, local third generation poultry farmer Jacob Williams told commissioners that large operations are the new normal, even for local family-owned farms.
“Poultry is important to Gordon County,” Williams said. “Poultry can be, and is produced in a way that protects our natural resources while providing a living for landowners and food for all of us here in Georgia.”
Williams asked that the current moratorium be lifted and said the parameters already in place are sufficient for businesses like his to operate.
“Please be fair to all when deciding the direction to go after the moratorium is lifted in Gordon County,” he said. “We shouldn’t overreact to situations that were possibly misunderstood. Decisions should be made on facts. Please consider lifting the moratorium and acknowledge that the ordinances previously put in place are more than sufficient. Chicken farms are having to get larger in order for people to stay in the business and survive.”
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, who would have a hand in any potential ULDC changes, shed light on the struggle of finding balance while drafting changes to zoning requirement in dealing with such issues.
“How can I protect our local farmers, our mom and pop farms ... our citizens who farm verses for lack of a better term .. mega farms?” Ledbetter asked. “How do we protect our farmers who are here and working now? I want to do that, if possible, in a recommended ordinance.”
Commissioner Bruce Potts echoed Ledbetter’s concerns of finding the right mix with any future ULDC updates that may occur.
“When it comes to this body, we have to figure out where the balance is,” Potts said.
Also speaking before the commission, David McKnight talked about the importance of protecting the watersheds in Gordon County and the area’s drinking water. Additionally, Meg Reidy read a statement from Stuart Mason who is concerned about the value of his family’s 24 acres on part of the Coosawatee river, along with potential long-term health risks and contamination of well water and air quality, he says is connected to an adjacent poultry farm.
As a result of the discussion, commissioners eventually voted unanimously to extend the soon-to-expire halt on new poultry operation zoning requests to Nov. 16.
Another extension
In late-November, the commissioners once again heard from concerned citizens as the chicken fight lingered.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners voted to extend the halt on new poultry operation applications for zoning though Dec. 7.
A dozen people addressed commissioners during a public hearing, nine in favor of proposed amendments to the local Unified Land Code Development concerning dry litter poultry operations in the county, and three opposed to any changes.
Al Stone asked commissioners to “stand with us for liberty for the American farmer and American citizen.”
“Stand against greed,” Stone said. “No toxification without representation.”
Former chemical engineer and Sonoraville resident Jennifer Beason expressed concern over the air quality around poultry operations.
“I think we really need to consider doing our own environmental impact study,” Beason told commissioners.
Lisa Stone asked commissioners to extend the halt on poultry operation permits.
“We want the farmers to have their chance at doing what it is they want to do,” she said. “But we also want to make sure that it’s beneficial for everybody around them. Please control this problem. That’s what citizens want you to do.”
Wrights Hollow Road resident David McKnight told the board he thinks enforcement of any current or any future ULDC codes concerning poultry operations is the most important part, saying additional ordinance officers and fines should be considered in future county budgeting.
Pleasant Hill Road resident Stuart Mason echoed McKnight’s concerns, showing commissioners photos of what he called “steaming piles” of waste from a chicken operation near his residence.
“This is not farming, this is an industrial operation,” he said. “The owners of these operations are becoming quite wealthy, while the neighbors in the area suffer.”
Gordon County Farm Bureau Vice President Michael Williams spoke against any changes to the current ULDC concerning chicken operations.
“Just to go on record, we oppose any changes to any ordinance,” Williams said. “We think the ordinance we had in place was sound, but we do not agree with anything that has been presented.”
Area poultry house contractor Mark Owens said large operations are necessary to keep food prices low and to keep up with demand across the nation for chicken products.
“In a nation where only 1% of the people are producing all the food for the whole nation, plus other parts of the world, it takes industrial farming ... it takes big farms,” Owens said. “These chickens have to be raised somewhere before they get to the restaurants and grocery stores.”
Local business owner Adam Williamson told the board his customers feel threatened by the land code changes.
“We are passionate about this because people are coming after our lifestyle,” he said. “I wish that the poultry industry would make you wealthy, but it won’t. It’s a living, but anything in agriculture, you have to be diversified.”
Williamson also offered a warning to commissioners, saying the proposed ordinance changes would make life very difficult for local farmers he knows.
“If you want to go ahead and stop the future poultry farms in Georgia and Gordon County, this ordinance with the current changes would do it,” he said. “Having built and gone though the process building a new farm, looking at this current ordinance, it’s going to be near impossible. So this is a good way to stop it if that’s what your goal is.”
ULDC amended
In mid-December, the commission was finally able to amend the land code and put an end to the need for any moratoriums on the issue — for the time being.
After hearing from 15 speakers on both sides of the local poultry debate, the board voted unanimously to amend the Unified Land Development Code, requiring all future chicken house operations to be approved directly by the commission.
The loophole closed by the commission was intended to ensure that no new poultry operations can escape review by county officials by forcing all new applicants to appear before not only the zoning board when applicable, but also the commission itself.
“As we become more populated and things happen, what we do on our land may have an impact on somebody else’s,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. “We try to locate these things in certain areas.”
Following the ULDC amendment, commissioners also unanimously voted to lift the emergency moratorium on future poultry operation applications. The original moratorium was put in place on Aug. 20, and had been extended twice through Dec. 7, while the land code could be reviewed.
“This will not be impacting existing farms,” Ledbetter said. “They’re there. They were there first and they get to stay there.
Ledbetter said any significant expansion by already existing farms may also need approval, but all new operations will need to be permitted.
“Basically, any new commercial poultry operation seeking to establish business in Gordon County that is not already in operation, will need to come to the Board of Commissioners for a conditional use permit,” he said.
Explaining to the board and those in attendance how the county came to its most recent decision to amend how poultry applications are approved, Ledbetter reiterated some of the safeties already in place from the last time the language was updated in 2017.
“We first looked at our current ordinance, and at it is written,” Ledbetter said. “It contains 11 design criteria, it requires a nutrient waste plan, it cannot operate as a nuisance — and those are legal terms.”
Citing the protections already in place at the federal, state and local levels, the board saw a case-by-case application review the best way to protect both farmers and nearby citizens, according to Ledbetter. One of those measures locally has been designated certain areas “agricultural reserve” in its 2018 Joint Comprehensive Plan that can be found at gordoncounty.org.
“By having the right kind of protections, we’ll protect our family farms, and it goes without saying ... that’s extremely important to all of us,” Ledbetter said. “That’s the heritage in Gordon County.”