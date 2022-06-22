The final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot are pretty well set following Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff.
Turnout was exceptionally low, with a total of 220 votes cast locally in Gordon County -- 101 on election day, 73 during advanced voting, 46 absentee by mail, and no provisional ballots.
This accounted for 0.61% of registered voters, but anyone voting in the May 24 Republican Party primary was not eligible for the Democratic Party runoff.
Tuesday's statewide results
Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%.
Lawyer Charlie Bailey defeated Kwanza Hall in the race for the Democratic nod for attorney general. Bailey earned 63% of the vote and Hall 37%.
Janice Laws Robinson beat Raphael Baker in the Democratic runoff for insurance commissioner. Robinson earned 64% of the vote and Baker earned 37%.
William Boddie, Jr., a lawyer and state representative from East Point, defeated Nicole Horn in the race for the Democrats’ labor commissioner nomination. Boddie earned 62% of the votes.
Democratic turnout for the runoffs was low statewide. Only about 250,000 voters cast votes in the races.
Nov. 8 ballot
- Lieutenant governor: Bailey faces Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham.
- Secretary of state: Nguyen faces Republican Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz. Write-in: Brenda Nelson-Porter.
- Secretary of labor: Boddie faces Republican Bruce Thompson and Emily Anderson, a Libertarian.
- Insurance commissioner: Robinson faces Republican John King.
The big draw will likely be the governor's race, particularly Republican Brian Kemp vs. Democrat Stacey Abrams. Also in the race: Libertarian Shane Hazel and independents Elbert Bartell and President Boddie.
The U.S. Senate race with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will draw eyes. Also in the hunt: Conservative Party's George Litchfield and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
The 14th Congressional District race with Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers. Libertarian candidate Angela Pence has until July 12 to submit enough signatures to get on the ballot.
Locally, there will be a race for a Gordon County Board of Commissioners seat, as Becky Hood's current District 4 seat will decided in a race between Republican Kurt Sutherland and Democrat Kenneth W. Russell.
All other local County Commission and County Board of Education candidates will run unchallenged. Those are County Commission District 2 held by incumbent Chad Steward, and County Board of Education seats 1, 3, 5 and 7, held by incumbents Charlie Walraven, Dana Michelle Stewart, Kacee Smith, and Eddie Hall.
To register to vote or view a sample ballot, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.
For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Elections at 706-629-7781 or visit gordoncounty.org/departments/board-of-elections.