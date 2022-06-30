This holiday weekend marks the 30th anniversary for Fields Ferry Golf Course, the City of Calhoun’s 18-hole public golf course which saw its first play on July 3, 1992.
Funded by bonds and planned by an original commission of seven community leaders working with elected officials, city administrators, and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, the course is located just minutes from interstate on Fields Ferry Drive.
Fields Ferry Golf Club was founded in 1990 by a commission consisting of Michael G. Jones, Henry E. Holland, Jimmy L. Black, Thomas J. Brown, Jr., Howard W. Jones, John D. Meadows, III, and Bob T. Nance. Jones served as Chairman while Holland served as Vice-Chair.
The group collaborated with the Mayor and City Council, with John Meadows involved in both capacities as mayor and commission member. Thomas Bond was Mayor Pro Tem, while Herbert King, H.A. Oldfield, Jr., and John D. Shelton were City Council members.
Harold Franklin, Golf Course Superintendent; Kelly Cornwell, Director of Public Works; and Catherine E. Harrison, City Administrator, worked with the groups in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its President, Phil Overton, as well as the Rotary Club of Gordon County.
Designed by renowned golf course architect Arthur Davis, the course has appeared on Top 100 Golf Course lists frequently, most recently in November 2020 on top100golfcourses.com. Davis was a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects and was involved in the design and construction of more than 150 courses. A native Georgian, he attended Abraham Baldwin College and the University of Georgia.
The Golf Advisory Committee currently in place includes Chairman Lester Rampy
and Vice-Chairman John Lord. Committee members are Terry Brumlow, Jerry Carroll, Jim Gill, Max Holland, Roger Rigney, Claude Sisson, and Bill Thompson. Eric Stewart is employed as the Golf Pro at Fields Ferry and has been for the last 29 years. David Locke is the groundskeeper. The club has one hundred members, which is its maximum since it is a public course.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Golf Tournament at Fields Ferry every year, as do other organizations in the community. The Chamber plans to incorporate celebratory elements into its 29th tournament this year in honor of Fields Ferry’s anniversary.