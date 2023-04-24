STOCK Calhoun Repaving

Paving crews work to resurface a stretch of the Highway 53 Spur through Calhoun in this file photo. 

 File, Blake Silvers

Over $38 million in transportation grants for Gordon and the 4 surrounding counties have been announced from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- so far.

Gordon County projects total over $19.6 million. Chattooga County's in line for $161,912. Some larger projects are slated in the counties of Polk, $9.7 million, and Floyd, $3.5 million. Bartow has about $4.7 million earmarked for roads -- along with another $14 million for Lake Allatoona infrastructure. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In