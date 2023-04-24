Over $38 million in transportation grants for Gordon and the 4 surrounding counties have been announced from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- so far.
Gordon County projects total over $19.6 million. Chattooga County's in line for $161,912. Some larger projects are slated in the counties of Polk, $9.7 million, and Floyd, $3.5 million. Bartow has about $4.7 million earmarked for roads -- along with another $14 million for Lake Allatoona infrastructure.
Here's a look at what the federal law is sending our way:
Gordon County
* $16,107,522 for I-75 improvements from Dew Pond Road south to Ga. 61 in Bartow County. USDOT.
* $2,058,831 for maintenance and construction improvements on Ga. 53 from 53 Spur to I-75. USDOT.
* $159,000 for improvements at Tom B. David Airport. USDOT.
* $450,000 for preliminary engineering of safety improvements on Ga. 225 (Chatsworth Road) at Newton Church Road. USDOT.
* $872,211 to rehabilitate the bridge on Ga. 136 (Nicklesville Road) over the Conasauga River. USDOT.
Bartow County
* $3,388,739 for maintenance and construction improvements on Ga. 20 from I-75 to the Cherokee County line.
* $630,000 for preliminary engineering to improve Ga. 61 where it crosses Pine Log Creek and Sugar Hill Creek.
* $280,000 for preliminary engineering to improve the intersection of Ga. 61 at Cass-White Road.
* $222,349 to relocate a part of Old Alabama Road from Ga. 113 to Paga Mine Road in Emerson.
* $295,000 for improvements at Cartersville Airport.
* The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also awarded infrastructure grants for Lake Allatoona: $13,520,000 from its inland flood risk management program and $446,000 for operations and maintenance.
Floyd County
* $2,406,130 for the reconstruction of Ga. 1 (Second Avenue) in Rome between the Oostanaula River and Martha Berry Boulevard.
* $295,000 for improvements at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
* 560,000 for preliminary engineering to improve 9 spots on Ga. 61, two each on Ga. 101 and 293, and one on Ga. 1.
* $119,500 for safety improvements on local roads in 49 locations around the county.
* 200,000 toward right of way along Booze Mountain Road for the South Rome bypass.
Chattooga County
* $161,912 for preliminary engineering of the Ga. 114 crossing at Mosteller Creek.
Polk County
* $5,220,815 for maintenance and construction on U.S. 278 between Ga. 101 and the Paulding County line.
* $3,261,081 to replace the bridge over a tributary of Euharlee Creek on Ga. 101 in Rockmart.
* $159,000 for improvements at Polk County Airport. USDOT.
* $796,234 for pedestrian safety improvements at 10 locations in Polk and Paulding counties. USDOT.
* $302,991 to buy right of way at the intersection of Ga. 100 and Ga. 6 (Piedmont Highway) west of Cedartown. USDOT.
The Build.gov website provides information on the infrastructure law and includes a way to search for jobs connected with the projects. Its Maps of Progress page, detailing awards and announcements, is updated monthly. The April update shows progress through March 15.
While not all federal agency program awards are mapped at this point, it does provide a snapshot of what's being targeted locally.
Signed by President Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest long-term investment in infrastructure and the economy in U.S. history. It will provide $550 billion through 2026 for roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, environmental resilience, and broadband.