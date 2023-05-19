Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

As of May 11, 2023, the COVID-19 federal public health emergency has expired. Days prior, on May 5, the World Health Organization ended its COVID global emergency.

These events mark the end to a three-year long public health emergency that has spanned two presidential administrations, infected countless people around the world, and killed over a million American citizens.

