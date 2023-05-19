As of May 11, 2023, the COVID-19 federal public health emergency has expired. Days prior, on May 5, the World Health Organization ended its COVID global emergency.
These events mark the end to a three-year long public health emergency that has spanned two presidential administrations, infected countless people around the world, and killed over a million American citizens.
“Now that we have safe and effective vaccines, ample testing infrastructure, and most people have some level of immunity due to vaccination or infection, COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency,” said Georgia Department of Public Health in a press release.
Since two weeks ago, there have been 14 cases and no deaths locally. Across Georgia, there have been 1,449 cases and 30 deaths. All in all, Gordon County has seen a total of 13,833 cases and 263 deaths. Statewide, there have been 2,363,249 cases and 35,392 deaths.
New cases of COVID-19 have remained low locally for some time and deaths have slowed to a halt. Hospitals and their ICUs remain below capacity. Approximately 70% of the US population has completed their primary series of the COVID vaccine, with 17% having received their updated bivalent booster.
According to Georgia Department of Public Health, since the peak of the Omicron surge in January 2022:
♦ Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down over 98%,
♦ COVID-19 deaths have declined 97%, and
♦ Newly reported COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 97%.
Considering these lower case counts and the end of the public health emergency, future COVID-19 updates will move to a once-monthly basis.
With the federal COVID-19 public health emergency having ended, there will be some changes to how COVID is handled countrywide while other aspects will remain the same. According to the CDC, COVID vaccines and treatments such as Paxlovid will remain available. Vaccines remain free, while treatments will end up costing, dependent on insurance and manufacturer.
At-home tests may also no longer be covered by insurance, while there will still be no-cost testing at varying locations throughout the country. To find no-cost testing, visit testinglocator.cdc.gov. The CVS location on Wall Street and both Walgreens (Wall Street and Red Bud Road) are listed as no-cost locations by the CDC. Gordon County Health Department and the self-serve kiosk at AdventHealth Gordon also offer free COVID testing.
In Northwest Georgia, the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Floyd County will remain open for free COVID-19 testing for the foreseeable future. The test sites at CHI Memorial Hospital in Catoosa and Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Paulding will close after May 31.
For more information on testing, visit dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
Case and death data will no longer be highlighted by the CDC, being deemed as “increasingly unreliable” because some jurisdictions no longer collect case data, results may be unreported especially in the case of at-home tests, or individuals may skip testing. National and county-level test positivity will also no longer be reported.
With the end of the public health emergency, the state of Georgia will continue to update its case counts on a weekly basis for several more weeks, and will move to a monthly basis in the future. It will no longer publish percent positivity.
Hospital admissions will still be reported as hospitals are required to report data through April 2024. Death counts will remain, but will come from a new, more accurate and complete source, the National Vital Statistics System. Emergency room visits and some regional test positivity will still be reported. The CDC will also continue to keep track of wastewater and genomic surveillance to track transmission and virus mutations.
Finally, COVID-19 vaccinations will be reported monthly for jurisdictions who continue to submit data to the CDC.
While there are many changes ongoing, it is important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic itself is not over. These changes simply mean a shift in how the world manages the virus: as a new normal, rather than as an emergency. Whereas many people have mild to no symptoms with COVID, it remains a disease capable of causing long-term disabling symptoms and death in some individuals.
“Georgians should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, stay home if they are sick and check with their healthcare provider about available COVID-19 treatments,” said Georgia DPH in a release.
While the CDC does not recommend masking at all times, social distancing and masking both remain valid tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when there is a higher level of COVID in the area.
Those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
For other information on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov or dph.georgia.gov/covid-19.