A rezoning request for 577.17 acres for a large dry litter poultry operation off Evergreen Road in Resaca has been withdrawn.
Following a unanimous vote Monday night from the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend denial by county commissioners, the request was withdrawn by the applicant later in the week.
The matter was still subject to a public hearing at the upcoming county commission meeting Tuesday night, but was removed from the agenda that went out Friday afternoon.
The application to the planning commission was for a conditional use rezoning of county parcels 082-009 and 082-002 and was submitted in early May by Tao Quoc Nguyen of Chatsworth.
The parcel, currently zoned A-1 agricultural, is located where Evergreen Road intersects with Nesbitt Loop, with Old Audubon Road running through part of the property. The land is currently owned by Springbank LLC.
Nearby landowners addressed concerns to county officials throughout the public hearing process over the environmental impact as well as the possible depreciation of their property values.
During a special called meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 20, members voted to temporarily halt any new zonings or permits relating to poultry operations.
Deeming necessary a 60-day emergency moratorium “to protect the public welfare,” commissioners voted unanimously by a 5-0 count to pause applications pertaining to new poultry operations for a period of 60 days.
That action did not include any zoning requests already in process, to include the Evergreen Road application, but will include any future applications through the 60-day period, and then any changes to the county's Unified Land Development Code that are made during that moratorium.