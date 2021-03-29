Storms last Wednesday and Thursday dumped between four and five inches of rain across Gordon County, according to U.S. Geological Survey totals.
Heavy rainfall and flooding prompted Calhoun City Schools to delay starting by two hours Friday, while Gordon County Schools cancelled classes altogether.
Though Friday morning brought clear skies with plenty of sunshine, several roads remained affected by floodwaters through the morning, including Trimble Hollow Road off the Highway 41 side, Pinhook Road, Sam Hunt Road, Mauldin Road, West Kinman Road, Legg Lake Road, Tate Bend Road, Lance Road, Pocket Road, Lankford Road, Joyce Road, Lucy Pond at Harbor Road, McCreary Road and Moore's Ferry Road at Miller Loop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Also flooded were Covington Bridge Road and Love Bridge Road.
Friday afternoon saw local waterways at minor flood stage, include the Oostanaula and Coosawattee rivers, as well as Oothcalooga Creek.
“Throughout the night my staff worked very closely not only with our law enforcement colleagues, but with Gordon County Fire/Rescue -- who effected a number of water rescues," said Sheriff Mitch Ralston in a release Friday morning. "E911 and our Public Works Department ... these folks do a wonderful job in storm situations which often impact our community, and are unsung heroes as a lot of work goes on in darkness and out of the public’s view. They are professional, prompt, and efficient. We in Calhoun and Gordon County are fortunate to have these people in public service.”
Once water receded in some places with clear weather Friday, it was revealed that the portion of Miller's Ferry Road affected by flooding had been washed away just past Miller Loop near Plainville.
Also washed out was Harbor Road near Sugar Valley, according to Public Works Director Steve Parris, who said there may be other rural roads with damage, but that won't be fully known until water levels go down.
"It will take some time," Parris said. "We're working on fixing everything that could be a hazard first. We're just waiting on the rivers to go down and when they do the backwaters will go down."
Both Moore's Ferry Road and Harbor Road remained closed at their respective washout areas Tuesday.
With another half inch or more of rain over the weekend, area creeks and rivers remained over their banks to start the week with some other roads still closed due to water over the roadway or damage caused by flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.
People often underestimate the force and power of water, according to the CDC, and many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream and are otherwise preventable.
Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road, as the road may have collapsed under that water, and it only takes six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just one foot of rushing water to carry away most cars and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, making it never safe to cross flowing water.