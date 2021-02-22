The annual Calhoun Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot is set for Sunday, according to event director Chuck Ruth.
"The purpose of the event is to encourage the youth in our community to foster a strong sense of sportsmanship while building their confidence as an individual player," said Ruth in a release.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the free throw contest will begin at the Calhoun Recreation Department with children ages 8 and 9. The contest for children 10 to 11 will get started at 3 p.m. and ages 12 to 13 at 4 p.m. Group placement is determined by the child's age by April 1 of this year.
There is no charge for kids to participate and trophies will be awarded for first and second place finishers.
"Due to COVID we have some additional requirements for the participants this year," Ruth said.
Every participant is required to bring their own ball; girls and 8 to 9-year-old boys will use a size 28.5 ball, while boys 10 and up will use a regular sized basketball. Arrangements will be made for anyone without their own ball.
Also due to COVID, everyone will be required to wear a mask, and participants should show up at least 15 minutes early.
The winners of each age group will advance to the Northwest District competition in Cartersville on March 14.
For more information contact Ruth at 770-548-5620.