Early voting is in full swing in Gordon County.
According to Shea Hicks, chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, there had been around 30 ballots turned in as of Wednesday, Oct. 13.
There have also been 14 absentee ballots which were mailed out. Absentee ballots can be requested until Oct. 22 by calling the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.
The elections office, 408 Court St., is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting is also available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23.
A pair of Calhoun City Council seats face challengers, as Ed Moyer will face incumbent George R. Crowley from Post 3, while Alvin Long will challenge incumbent Ray Denmon for Post 4.
There is no mask requirement to go vote, and identification is required as per Georgia state law. Acceptable forms of ID include any government-issued ID, state voter identification card, driver's license, government employee ID, military photo ID, or tribal photo ID.
Early voting started on Oct. 12 and will run through the 29th. Though it is too late to register for the current election, voters can register for future elections at the Gordon County Board of Elections Office and City Hall as well as other locations throughout Gordon County as required by Georgia state law.
Races elsewhere
Other municipalities in Gordon County will not be offering early voting. In Resaca, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for grabs in the general election, Nov. 2.
In Plainville, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for reelection, but neither candidate has a challenger and there will not be an election. In Fairmount, all positions run unchallenged, so the election is canceled there as well.
