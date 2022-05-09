This past week, plenty of folks took advantage of early voting.
From May 2 through 7, 652 people cast their votes for the current general primary election. During the same time, the Board of Elections and Voter Registration issued 180 absentee ballots and received 81. No ballots were rejected.
Early voting continues through May 20. The primary election will be held on May 24.
Last Day to Request an Absentee Ballot by Mail
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, May 13. All requests for a mail out absentee ballot must be received in the Elections and Voter Registration Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
Early Voting
The last day to cast your ballot early for the General Primary/Nonpartisan Election is on May 20. Early Voting is held in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office (across the street from the Calhoun Post Office) at 408 Court Street. Office hours are Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Saturday Early Voting
The Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office will be open on Saturday, May 14 for Early Voting from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Elections and Voter Registration Office is located at 408 Court Street, across the street from the Calhoun Post Office.