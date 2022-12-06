Gordon County kept turning out to vote last week — early voting numbers stayed high throughout the week.
The Gordon County Board of Elections office welcomed thousands of residents to vote in the United State Senate runoff during the week. The daily totals are as follows:
♦ Monday: 1,435
♦ Tuesday: 1,537
♦ Wednesday: 1,378
♦ Thursday: 1,299
♦ Friday: 1,601
That totals 7,250 votes cast during early voting. Election night results were not available by press time for Wednesday’s print edition, but will be available at CalhounTimes.com.
The General Runoff Election for U.S. Senate took place on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Voters chose between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
A total of 700 absentee ballots were sent out for the runoff, with 614 returned. Twelve of those ballots were issued to uniformed and overseas citizens, with five returned. Thirteen total absentee ballots were rejected.
Statewide, more than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff, according to Capitol Beat reports, and counting absentee and military voters, the total turnout reached 1.85 million, which is 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
In the Nov. 8 general election, neither candidate received the necessary 50% of statewide votes to avoid a runoff, with Warnock earning 1,946,117 (49.44%), and Walker earning 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver brought in 81,365 votes (2.07%).
Locally on Nov. 8, Walker secured 14,943 votes, while Warnock received 3,349, and Oliver earned 475. A total of 18,767 votes were recorded in that race out of 36,822 local registered voters, making for a just over 50% turnout.
That number is slightly lower than the 18,887 local votes recorded in the race for Governor that saw incumbent Republican Brian Kemp defeat Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Locally, Kemp brought in 15,986 votes, while Abrams earned 2,740, and Libertarian Shane Hazel recorded 161.
Those interested in voting early in future elections can visit the elections office or call 706-629-7781 for more information.