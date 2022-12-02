It was a busy week for early voting in Gordon County, ahead of the general election United State Senate runoff.
The Gordon County Board of Elections office saw high turnout through Wednesday. Monday saw 1,435 people vote early, 1,537 on Tuesday, and 1,378 on Wednesday for a grand total of 4,350 votes with two days left to cast a ballot.
Note: Thursday and Friday early voting totals were not available by press time.
The General Runoff Election for U.S. Senate will take place on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Voters will get to choose between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, 32 absentee by mail ballots had been issued, with 276 returned, and two of those rejected. During that same period one ballot were issued to members of the armed forces and citizens living overseas.
A final update to early voting numbers will be available in the Wednesday, Dec. 7, edition of the Calhoun Times, however election day results will occur after press time. Final results for the runoff election will be found online at CalhounTimes.com.
In the Nov. 8 general election, neither candidate received the necessary 50% of statewide votes to avoid a runoff, with Warnock earning 1,946,117 (49.44%), and Walker earning 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver brought in 81,365 votes (2.07%).
Locally on Nov. 8, Walker secured 14,943 votes, while Warnock received 3,349, and Oliver earned 475. A total of 18,767 votes were recorded in that race out of 36,822 local registered voters, making for a just over 50% turnout.
That number is slightly lower than the 18,887 local votes recorded in the race for Governor that saw incumbent Republican Brian Kemp defeat Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Locally, Kemp brought in 15,986 votes, while Abrams earned 2,740, and Libertarian Shane Hazel recorded 161.
Those interested in voting early can visit the elections office or call 706-629-7781 for more information.