Gordon County Elections Office

Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, 408 Court St.

 Blake Silvers, File

It was a busy week for early voting in Gordon County, ahead of the general election United State Senate runoff.

The Gordon County Board of Elections office saw high turnout through Wednesday. Monday saw 1,435 people vote early, 1,537 on Tuesday, and 1,378 on Wednesday for a grand total of 4,350 votes with two days left to cast a ballot.

