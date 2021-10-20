As of noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20, we have had 187 voters for the City of Calhoun Municipal General Election cast their ballot early.
We have not had any voters come in and cast their ballot early for the Town of Resaca.
The last day to cast your ballot early is on Friday, Oct. 29, in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office located at 408 Court Street.
You can also vote early on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., for the Municipal General Election for the City of Calhoun and Town of Resaca voters. All early voting is held in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office.
The last day to request an absentee by mail ballot is on October 22nd.
The Municipal General Elections for the City of Calhoun and Town of Resaca will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
To view a copy of your sample ballot, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov. For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Elections Office at 706-629-7781.