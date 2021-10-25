The end of early voting is approaching quickly in Gordon County.
As of Monday morning, there were 268 ballots cast for the election. There were 39 absentee ballots mailed out, and 18 had been returned.
The last opportunity to take advantage of early voting is Oct. 29, and polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gordon County Elections Office.
After that, voters will need to wait for the general election on Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department and at Resaca Town Hall.
Though it is too late to register for the current election, voters can register for future elections at the Gordon County Board of Elections Office and City Hall as well as other locations throughout Gordon County as required by Georgia state law.
In this election, two posts on Calhoun City Council are up for grabs, with Ed Moyer challenging George R. Crowley for Post 3, while Alvin Long faces incumbent Ray Denmon for Post 4.
Races elsewhere
In Resaca, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for grabs in the general election, Nov. 2.
In Plainville, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for reelection, but neither candidate has a challenger and there will not be an election. In Fairmount, all positions run unchallenged, so the election is canceled there as well.
For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.