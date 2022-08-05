It’s another week of high case counts across Georgia — and here at home.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 94 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 20,252 new cases and 92 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
Because case counts have continued to climb, case rates are now at 353.67 per 100k in population. Coupled with new hospital admissions of 24.1 per 100k and 6.8% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID, that places Gordon very far into the High category.
There’s a new, convenient way to get a PCR test in Gordon County. Georgia Department of Public Health has rolled out COVID testing kiosks in several communities, including Calhoun. Those kiosks are available 24/7, and allow individuals to quickly test themselves, drop off the kit, and get results back within 48 hours.
The Calhoun kiosk is located at AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road. Anyone who wants to take advantage of the new kiosk can preregister for their test at register.testandgo.com, or register at the kiosk. For more information, visit dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
Those with COVID symptoms should test immediately. Those with known exposure to someone with the disease should test at least five days after last contact, even without symptoms.
CDC also recommends testing for those who are going to indoor events or gatherings, and before and after any travel. Three rounds of rapid tests can be ordered from covidtest.gov, and insurance companies are required to cover up to eight rapid tests per person per month free of charge.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home for at least five days after symptom onset (or positive test if asymptomatic) and isolate from others in their home, until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, and continue to wear masks for five days after leaving isolation.
Anyone with COVID that has trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to stay awake, and pale, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail beds should call 911 or go to the ER.
The CDC has made public data from June of this year regarding hospitalization rates for unvaccinated versus vaccinated individuals. Overall, those who were unvaccinated were 4.6x more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Those 65 years and older saw the highest disparity; unvaccinated individuals were 6.3x more likely to be hospitalized.
Those who are fully vaccinated should receive at least one booster dose if they are ages five and older, and eligible. Those 12 and older that are moderately or severely immunocompromised or those ages 50 and older should receive a second booster.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.