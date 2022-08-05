Gordon DPH Health Department sign

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers

It’s another week of high case counts across Georgia — and here at home.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 94 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 20,252 new cases and 92 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In