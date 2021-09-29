Around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Old Dalton Road in response to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a knife.
Deputies arrived within eight minutes and encountered the man, subsequently identified as one Kenneth David Holbrook, 45, of 237 Old Dalton Road, who fled inside a house, barricading himself within.
Witnesses and victims were ushered from the scene and the house was quickly surrounded by deputies. A standoff ensued during which communications were attempted with Holbrook, but he refused to speak with deputies or to come outside.
Detectives determined that Holbrook had assaulted a number of people with a knife, including a private citizen who’d seen the attacks and tried to intervene, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Around 8 p.m., deputies entered into the residence and arrested Holbrook.
Holbrook was taken by ambulance to the hospital due to having suffered what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds about his wrists prior to arrest. The wounds were not life threatening and he was treated and released back to deputy sheriffs.
Holbrook was lodged in the county jail, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, battery under the Family Violence Act, third degree cruelty to children, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and violation of a Family Violence Order.
Detectives later executed a search warrant at the home, during which the knife believed to have been involved in the assaults was recovered.
Jail records indicate that at the time of this incident, Holbrook was free on $50,000 bond for previous charges of aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, and battery. The previous case, from 2019, involved an assault with butcher knife.