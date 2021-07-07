While the overall district numbers for opioid-related overdose fatalities continue to rise, the most recent local statistics came in below the Georgia average.
A majority of counties in the health district were most recently above the state average of opioid related deaths with the exception of Gordon and Murray County.
Gordon County, with a population of just over 55,000 people reported 3 opioid related deaths in 2020 and Murray County with a population of just over 40,000 reported 2 opioid related deaths in 2020.
The Northwest Health District is comprised of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk and Walker counties.
Opioid-related overdose deaths continue to rise district-wide
In 2019 the health district reported 80 opioid related deaths, that number rose to 116 in 2020 -- a 45% increase.
That opioid death rate has been buoyed primarily by fentanyl-involved overdoses with the number of deaths specifically linked to the drug doubling in the past three years.
However, fentanyl accounts for a relatively low amount of emergency department visits, according to the DPH data.
The number of opioid-related deaths in neighboring Floyd County rose in 2020 when compared with 2019 totals, Georgia Department of Public Health reports show.
In both years Floyd County's opioid related death rate was just above state average when factoring in the county's population.
In order to provide a baseline for counties and areas with varying populations, the state compares each community as if they had a population of 100,000. The state average for that adjusted population is 12.2 per 100,000 people.
With a population of just over 97,000 people, Floyd reported 15 opioid-related deaths in 2020 compared to 11 in 2019. That figure is over the state average but under the Northwest Health District rate of 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people.
While the trend of opioid related deaths went up across the Northwest Health District, the rise wasn't as severe as in several metro-Atlanta counties where the number of deaths doubled or tripled.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the number of fentanyl-involved deaths doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Georgia. The state's health public health agency records show that the drug killed 803 Georgians in 2020, compared with 392 in 2019.