Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal announced Friday he is withdrawing from the 14th Congressional District race against Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The district covers Floyd and 11 other counties in Northwest Georgia.
"I am deeply saddened by the personal and family reasons that prevent me from continuing on as a candidate ... Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision. We are real people managing hard choices,” he said.
Van Ausdal -- who was campaigning vigorously as late as Wednesday night -- said he will be moving out of Georgia. He thanked his supporters in a statement released by his campaign, and urged them to shift their support to a new nominee.
It was unclear Friday if there will be a replacement or if Greene will be the sole candidate for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, who did not run for reelection.
"Because we're so close to the election, it changes the dynamics. You have to be deceased or disqualified to be replaced at this point," said Wendy Davis.
The Rome city commissioner is a member of the Democratic National Committee and serves on the executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
Davis said that, since Van Ausdal is leaving the state, he could be declared disqualified. The decision would be made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, after the formal paperwork is filed.
"When the secretary of state makes that determination, the party would name a candidate the next day," Davis said.
While Davis is not directly involved in the withdrawal process, she said it would probably be early next week before the next steps, if any, are known.