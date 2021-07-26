Democratic outreach nonprofit launches

This month, a new nonprofit organization has begun in north Georgia to promote democracy across the region.
On July 24, community leaders from across the 9th and 14th Congressional Districts of Georgia officially launched the new 501(c)(4), “North GA Democrats."
Inspired largely by the toxic politics of Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA 14th) and Andrew Clyde (R-GA 9th), leaders from across the region created this nonprofit to improve the representation of citizens in north Georgia.
At the inaugural meeting, NGD Chairman Tom McMahan spoke about the plan to develop a stronger, more informed citizenry in the region.
“The extremism currently on display by north Georgia’s members of Congress has been noticed around the world. There has never been a greater need than there is now.”
Joining him on the executive committee are David Boyle as vice chair, Debby Peppers as treasurer, and Cynthia Hubler, as secretary.
NGD Director Ruth Demeter stated that, “People want choice in the political arena. It is important that citizens have strong candidates across the spectrum to choose from; without choices, voters do not have the opportunity to fully participate in democracy. The world is watching the disastrous behavior of our current representatives. This organization will give people a way to bolster the democratic process across the top of the state.”
Twenty-nine counties are covered in the area, and the organization will focus on voter education and outreach, issue-based advocacy, and building civil discourse to improve the representation of all north Georgia’s citizens. All members of the north Georgia community interested in changing the political landscape in our region are welcome to join us on Facebook at facebook.com/NorthGADemocrats and on Twitter at @NorthGADemocrat.
The nonprofit began operations with over $10,000 in donations. Donations can be made online via secure.actblue.com/donate/northgadems or can be mailed to NGD, c/o Debby Peppers, P.O. Box 98, Dalton, GA 30722.