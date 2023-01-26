Most counties across Northwest Georgia saw December jobless rates about where they were a year ago and perhaps down a notch from November.
The exception was Chattooga County, coming in at 5.1% unemployed, or 465 jobless, compared to 3.9% in November (336) and 3.4% in December 2021 (323 people).
Overall, more than 3,900 area residents were jobless in December, based on reports released Thursday by Georgia's Department of Labor.
Floyd County remained mostly steady with 1,206 people out of work or 2.7% That was down slight from November and 12 months earlier (2.9%).
In Bartow, the rate stayed steady: 2.6% in December (979 residents), November and the final month of 2021.
Gordon County continued to track up, from 2.4% in December 2021 to 2.5% in November of last year followed by 2.6% or 766 people last month.
Polk County was at 2.7% in December, or 503 residents, equal to 12 months earlier but down from 2.9% in November. A lot of eyes will be on Polk County in the January and February reports as 107 people are losings their jobs as Gildan Yarn closes in Cedartown in a few weeks.
Floyd County report:
The labor force increased in Rome by 335 and ended the month with 44,253. That number is up 252 when compared to December of 2021.
Rome finished the month with 43,047 employed residents. That number increased by 354 over the month and increased 245 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Rome ended December with 43,500 jobs. That number increased by 300 from November to December and went up by 1,500 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 54 percent in Rome in December. When compared to last December, claims were up by about 247 percent.
Regional report:
The region includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties.
The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 2.8 percent vs. November and up from 2.6% a earlier.
The labor force was up 1,443 to 430,458.
The number of employed was up 1,153 to 418,485.
Initial claims were up 2,483 (52%) from November and up 5,808 vs. December 2021.