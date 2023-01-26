jobsdec2023-b

The map from the Georgia Department of Labor shows December's jobless rate across Northwest Georgia, including an uptick in Chattooga County.

 Source: Georgia Department of Labor

Most counties across Northwest Georgia saw December jobless rates about where they were a year ago and perhaps down a notch from November.

The exception was Chattooga County, coming in at 5.1% unemployed, or 465 jobless, compared to 3.9% in November (336) and 3.4% in December 2021 (323 people).

