The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved the appointment of Crissy Davis as the Probate Court's new Associate Judge with a 5-0 vote.
For those who know anything about Crissy, you know she is a rock star as well as being the left and right hands to Judge Richie Parker.
She is well qualified to serve in this role as she has worked in the Gordon County Probate Court for 20 years, and has vast knowledge of the administrative and judicial duties performed in the court. She is the Chief Clerk and will be well equipped to handle this role.
Mrs. Davis is a lifelong resident of Gordon County. She is married to Jason Davis and has two children.
Judge Davis was sworn in on Thursday, April 15.