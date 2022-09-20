Authorities are investigating a robbery that occurred at a store in Calhoun early this week.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
An officer responded to the report of a strongarm robbery the Dollar General, 1284 Curtis Parkway, near Home Depot just after 10 p.m. Monday night.
According to a store manager, at just before 10 p.m. a white female walked into the store wearing a red bandanna over her face, drawing suspicion from employees. The report states she was wearing a blue Florida Gators hoodie, and light blue ripped jeans.
A manager told a cashier to "keep an eye out" because the woman looked suspicious. Minutes later the woman approached the register and placed a gallon of red Kool-Aid and a Monster hydro drink on the counter. While the items were being scanned, the woman handed the manager and cashier a note that read "give me all the money and no one gets hurt."
An attempt was made to press the silent alarm by employees who said the woman never showed a weapon during the incident, but they gave her approximately $846.43 in cash.
The woman then left the store, running to a dark colored four door vehicle parked at the car wash beside the store -- possibly an older Toyota or Honda.
A red bandanna matching the one described by robbery victims was later recovered near Peters Street and Erwin Street by officers and entered into evidence.
An investigation into the robbery remains active. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.