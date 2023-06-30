At least one race for a local countywide office is heating up early, as the upcoming bid for Gordon County Sheriff looks to have a challenger. 

Gordon County native Rodney Curtis has announced his intention to run for sheriff Thursday afternoon. The office will next be decided as part of the November 2024 ballot. 

