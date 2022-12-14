Calhoun Police Department car STOCK
Blake Silvers, FILE

The City of Calhoun Police Department and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding drivers to stay off Santa’s naughty list by not driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Calhoun Police is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign from December 14, 2022 through January 2, 2023.

