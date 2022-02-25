State and local law enforcement were on the scene near downtown Calhoun Friday looking for evidence of possible human remains.
According to Calhoun Police Department Chief Tony Pyle:
The Calhoun Police Department began investigating the lawn of a home Friday on Wall Street after evidence was uncovered that remains of an embryo or fetus may be buried on the property.
"At this time no other details are being released so as not to compromise the integrity of this active investigation," Pyle said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit was requested Friday to conduct a dig to search for evidence, including the possibility of human remains. Cadaver detection K-9s were also called to the investigation scene. A GBI official confirmed the agency assisted CPD in a search of a residence.
The home is the former residence of Christopher and Stephanie Davis -- both recently sentenced in child abuse cases. The residence is currently occupied by individuals unrelated to the case and are fully cooperating with the investigation.
Background on the Davis case
Christopher Matthew Davis, then 41, and Stephanie Danielle Davis, then 35, both of 423 N. Wall St., were arrested by Calhoun Police Department officers on Feb. 13, 2020, and initially each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery, all with the family violence designation.
Following an investigation, both were indicted indicted by a Gordon County grand jury on Nov. 18, 2020.
Christopher was sentenced in early January to consecutive life sentences, followed by 841 years, and 40 years probation on 39 first degree cruelty to children charges, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, as well as two aggravated assault charges, and two aggravated battery charges — both under the Family Violence Act. Davis was also sentenced on a charge of holding game without a permit.
In Gordon County Superior Court Thursday, Stephanie was sentenced to 400 years in prison, with the first 200 to be served in confinement and the other 200 years on probation. She pleaded guilty to 38 counts of first degree cruelty to children, four counts of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, and one county of holding game without a permit.
"Nothing less than torture"
Disturbing details surrounding the case emerged during Christopher Davis' trial.
Due to a legal conflict, Christopher's trial saw the Cherokee County District Attorney serve as prosecutor due to a "legal conflict" by Gordon County District Attorney Samir Patel leading to a recusal.
According to the Cherokee district attorney's office:
On February 6, 2020, a teenage boy escaped from his home and walked to a nearby police station where he told a detective about ongoing physical abuse at the hands of his step-father. The child said that Davis slapped and punched him, hit him with a stick, strangled him, burned him with hot oil, locked him in a closet, and beat him with a belt and a wooden cane. The child had visible injuries all over his head and body, in addition to a broken eardrum. The injuries were in varying stages of healing.
Later that day, the Calhoun Police Department arrested Davis and executed a search warrant of his home. Police officers noted that the children (ages 3-17) lacked adequate clothing, beds, blankets, and pillows. While searching the home, officers found a stick and belt used for beating the children. The only heated rooms were the master bedroom and a closet used to store exotic snakes and other reptiles.
The children participated in forensic and physical exams to determine the extent of the physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. Some examples include limiting food and water intake, restricting the use of the bathroom, forcing the children to eat spoiled food, locking them upstairs when their parents were away, and committing aggravated child molestation and sexual battery. The children also said Davis punished them by locking them in an unheated closet with no bathroom, strangled them until they passed out, forced them to sit on a fire ant pile while ants stung them, and burned them with items such as sparklers and hot oil.
Davis threatened to have “people on the outside” kill them if the children reported the abuse, authorities said.
“The abuse these nine children suffered at the hands of this man was nothing less than torture. It took tremendous courage for one child to seek help for himself and his siblings while facing considerable risk,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “Once the children were finally in a safe place, their continued courage and resilience led them to disclose more disturbing accounts of abuse. Due to the bravery of these nine remarkable kids and the Gordon County jury, we were able to hold Mr. Davis accountable for his inhumane and heinous actions and help these children take another step toward healing.”
Following Christopher's trial, Patel issued the following statement of gratitude to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office.
“Given the legal conflict prohibiting our office from prosecuting this matter, the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the incredible hard work and dedication of the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this matter for our agency. We value our partnership with District Attorney Wallace and her team in Cherokee County,” Patel said.
Calhoun Times Managing Editor Blake Silvers and Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News Managing Editor Shannon Ballew contributed to this report.