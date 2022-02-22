Cases continue to plummet as deaths remain steady across the state of Georgia.
This past week, Gordon County saw 82 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 10,420 new cases and 594 deaths were reported.
Deaths are down significantly for Gordon County, which saw 10 deaths the previous week. Case counts began to drop rapidly in early February and have continued to fall since.
Local schools also saw cases continue to fall as they approached their Winter Breaks, which take place this week for both school systems.
As of Feb. 18, Gordon County Schools reported five cases in students and three cases in staff, or 0.1% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported five cases in students and one case in staff, or 0.12% of the student body.
As time passes and more information on the virus comes to light, recommendations from public health officials also change. Recently, there have been a few updates to the CDC’s interim clinical guidance for COVID-19.
For moderately to severely immunocompromised people twelve years of age and older, the mRNA (meaning Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine is recommended as a three-dose primary series followed by a booster for a total of four doses. That final dose should be given after three months.
The CDC also recommends that immunocompromised individuals with the Johnson and Johnson shot should get two doses for their primary series, and have a booster dose as well for a total of three doses.
For those not immunocompromised, the primary series remains two shots for Pfizer or Moderna and one shot for J&J. Everyone twelve and over is recommended to go get their booster shot, which can either be the same brand as the initial series or another brand.
The CDC has also published data suggesting that vaccination against COVID-19 while pregnant significantly decreases COVID-19 hospitalization for infants younger than six months.
“Receipt of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is associated with detectable maternal antibodies in maternal sera at delivery, breast milk, and infant sera indicating transfer of maternal antibodies,” the study stated.
Overall effectiveness of maternal vaccination in preventing hospitalization for infants averaged 61%. While vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective against COVID-19, getting COVID during pregnancy is linked to severe illness or death as well as preterm birth and stillbirth alongside other complications.
“Today’s news is highly welcome, particularly in the backdrop of the recent increase in hospitalizations among very young children,” said Chief of the CDC’s Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman. “This has been the highest of the entire pandemic. Unfortunately, vaccination of infants younger than six months old is not currently on the horizon, highlighting why vaccination during pregnancy is so important for young infants. COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been and continues to be strongly recommended by CDC and by many medical organizations serving pregnant people.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.