New COVID cases are back on the rise locally and statewide this week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 118 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 21,618 new cases and 92 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
The Community Level has remained elevated because new cases of COVID-19 remain above 200 per 100,000 in population (257.06). Additionally, new hospital admissions per 100k have increased to 15.6 from 14.2 the week prior, well above the threshold for that High level. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by those with COVID is relatively low at around 5.2% per the CDC, but has risen a percent since the week prior.
BA.5 remains the dominant variant of COVID-19, making up approximately 82% of new cases in the week ending in July 23.
Both BA.1.1 and BA.1.1.529 have been completely out-competed, now showing 0% of new cases. BA.2 has nearly disappeared at 0.3% of cases. Other variants of Omicron are also quickly shrinking as the BA.5 variant, which is better able to escape immunity than others, takes over.
The best way to be protected against severe illness from BA.5 is to be fully vaccinated and boosted as the CDC recommends.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
