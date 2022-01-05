As a final parting gift, 2021 left Georgia residents with one of the largest single-day spikes in new cases since the pandemic began.
Dec. 30 saw the largest increase in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic statewide, with 17,923 new cases that day alone. There were 81 new cases in Gordon County, which is the third-highest single day increase for the county level.
According to Wendy Saylors, Deputy Director of Gordon County EMA, GDPH was unable to update their numbers this Monday due to “overwhelming” new numbers. Weekly numbers were made available on Tuesday, Jan. 4 after press time, so the print version of this article reflects the period of Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.
From Dec. 27 through Jan. 4, an eight-day period, Gordon County saw 360 new cases and one new death, while there were 113,353 new cases statewide with 183 deaths.
That period also brought a new high for cases statewide, with 18,878 new cases on New Years Day, Jan. 1, alone. Gordon County saw 65 of those cases.
Neither school system had cases to report due to Christmas break. Gordon County Schools’ Christmas break runs through Jan. 4 while Calhoun City Schools students return on Jan. 4.
Case count reports from both systems will likely begin on Jan. 10. Time will tell if systems will see increased numbers due to the new Omicron surge and the Christmas holiday.
A second oral antiviral has been authorized for treatment of COVID-19. Molnupiravir, by manufacturer Merck, has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.
The drug is authorized for those eighteen years of age or older who test positive and are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. It should be taken within five days of symptom onset, and only when other FDA-authorized treatments are not viable.
“Today’s authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally. Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or are not clinically appropriate and will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on their safety and effectiveness.”
Molnupiravir works by creating errors in the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which keeps it from continuing to replicate.
At the same time, the drug may cause fetal harm, and is not recommended for use during pregnancy. The FDA is only authorized for use in pregnant individuals when the prescriber determines the benefits of doing so outweighs the risks. Additionally, the drug may affect bone and cartilage growth in those who are under 18.
“While antivirals may help treat COVID-19,” said Georgia Department of Public Health in its press release, “vaccination is the best prevention against COVID infection.”
Both Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments have been allocated to select retail pharmacies in Georgia. The initial allocation is very limited, but additional allocations will likely be forthcoming as the companies increase productions, according to DPH.
The CDC has updated isolation and quarantine guidelines for the general population, in addition to its changes to recommendations for healthcare workers. For reference, isolation refers to actions taken when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to actions taken when one is exposed to the virus.
Recommended time for isolation has been shortened for those who are asymptomatic. Those individuals are recommended to isolate themselves for five days after they test positive, and then must continue to wear a mask for five days after that.
Science demonstrates that most transmission occurs one to two days prior to symptoms and two to three days after, so those who remain asymptomatic are less likely to spread the virus and therefore can leave isolation earlier as long as they can continue to mask for five days.
This guidance applies only to those who are asymptomatic; it does not change recommendations for those who display symptoms of COVID-19. Guidance has also been updated for those who have been exposed but have not tested positive.
For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) and not yet boosted, the CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. If the five day quarantine is not feasible, the individual should wear a well-fitted mask when around others for ten days post-exposure.
Those who have had a booster shot do not need to quarantine, but should wear a mask for ten days post-exposure. All individuals exposed should test for COVID-19 at day five post-exposure, and those who begin to have symptoms should quarantine until they have a negative COVID test result.
Quarantine and isolation guidelines can be confusing; the Georgia Department of Public Health offers a quarantine and isolation calculator on their website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-quarantine-calculator for those who need it.
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom shows that vaccine effectiveness against Omicron is significantly lower than originally thought. The two-dose mRNA series, Moderna or Pfizer, is around 35% effective. A booster dose brings the effectiveness back to 75%.
Georgia Department of Public Health also urges Georgia residents not to go to hospital emergency departments for COVID testing. The GDPH stated in a press release from Dec. 29 that unless someone has severe COVID-19 symptoms that require urgent medical attention, they should seek other testing sites.
“COVID vaccination is available statewide and is our best tool for ending this pandemic and reducing the overwhelming strain on the healthcare system and healthcare providers,” said GDPH in their press release.
Those needing a test should register before going to a DPH test site via the DPH website. This will keep lines as low as possible as testing sites struggle to keep up with the influx of new patients.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.