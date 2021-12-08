Gordon County and Georgia both saw an uptick in cases over the past week, with both the state and the county seeing higher case counts than several weeks prior.
This past week, Gordon County saw 41 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 6,424 new cases and 120 deaths were reported.
As of Dec. 3, Gordon County Schools reported one case in students and one case in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported six cases in students and no cases in staff.
Gordon County Schools saw a significant drop in cases while Calhoun City Schools remained relatively steady.
The first cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant have been discovered in the United States, including a case in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health identified an individual who “traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.”
The individual is isolating and participating in contact tracing to determine if they spread the new variant. GDPH found on Dec. 3 that another Georgia resident, in New Jersey, tested positive.
“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of GDPH. “It also is important to remember that even as Omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”
The first confirmed case of Omicron in the United States occurred in California. A traveler returned to California from South Africa on Nov. 22 and later tested positive for COVID-19; genomic sequencing of the test sample confirmed that the traveler had Omicron.
The patient had mild symptoms and is improving during their isolation period. Fortunately, all close contacts of the patient were contacted and tested negative, but the CDC still cautions Americans regarding the new variant.
“Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a previous statement on Nov. 19, “and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”
While public health authorities scramble to understand differences between Omicron and other variants, the CDC continues to push for continuing prevention strategies such as masking, social distancing, and washing hands. Of course, the CDC also strongly recommends vaccination as a method of controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness,” Walensky said. “I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”
An additional case was discovered in a Minnesota resident, who had also recently traveled to Javits Center in New York City for the Nov. 19-21 Anime NYC 2021 convention. The individual began to have symptoms on Nov. 22, and tested positive on Nov. 24.
Public health officials widely agree that COVID-19 is transmissible even before the appearance of symptoms. Those who have the disease may be able to spread it two days before they begin to have symptoms, meaning that the individual may have been contagious while in New York.
“We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more,” said Walensky. “CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”
With the continued spread of the Omicron variant also comes stricter travel restrictions beginning Dec. 6. The CDC announced that all air travelers entering the United States, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, must have a negative test result the day before they enter into the country.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.