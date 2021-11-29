Gordon County COVID cases are low and Georgia cases remain fairly steady as November wraps up.
This past week, Gordon County saw 13 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 4,505 new cases and 113 deaths were reported.
In the US, the CDC’s newest COVID-19 forecasts show likely increases of new hospitalizations and deaths and a possible increase in new cases through mid-December.
School counts will not be reported this week as Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools have been on Thanksgiving break. Case counts at both systems will be reported next week.
On the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday, the WHO has reported a new variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.529 or Omicron. COVID-19 variants are mutated versions of the original virus, meaning that they may behave differently, which may lead to increased transmissibility or severity.
It is not yet known how Omicron is different from other variants. Further research is necessary to determine whether the variant, which was discovered in South Africa on Nov. 24, will be more easily spread or cause more severe illness.
Preliminarily, the WHO has noted that there are increased case numbers in South Africa and that hospitalizations appear to be increasing in the area as well. The organization said that it is possible that these are linked to other factors, but that they may be related to Omicron. Other preliminary data seems to point to an increased risk of reinfection in those already-recovered from COVID-19.
In response to the discovery of the new variant, the Biden Administration has tightened international travel restrictions. Travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be restricted, and only lawful residents or citizens of the United States will be permitted entry if they have been in those countries in the 14 days prior to travel.
For now, there are no known cases of the Omicron variant in the U.S., where the dominant variant is still Delta.
“CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the US variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country,” said the CDC in a news release. “We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.”
A “small but increasing” number of flu cases have been reported countrywide, according to the CDC. Cases of the flu typically peak somewhere between December and February, with more “significant” activity generally lasting from October to May.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.