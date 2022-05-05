Cases in Gordon County are down, but the state is seeing a slight uptick this week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 16 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 5,024 new cases and 80 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed in the last few weeks. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 90.4% of the country remains at a Low Community Level.
Cases at Low Community Level continue to drop, while those in the Medium or High category continue to move upwards slowly. Nationwide, cases and hospitalizations are both continuing their steady upward trend, while deaths are now steady rather than declining. The seven-day average of new cases is up 25% over last week.
It has been just over 500 days since the first COVID-19 shot was approved for use in the United States, according to the CDC, and now 100 million booster doses have been administered. In total, over 577 million total doses of COVID-19 shots have been administered.
Around 91 million people eligible for a COVID-19 booster have not received theirs. The CDC recommends that everyone eligible for a booster shot get one, and that everyone should stay up to date on their shots and stay updated on how many shots they need.
Those who are immunocompromised and may not gain needed protection from COVID vaccines may have another option to prevent the disease. Evusheld is an antibody treatment used for pre-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of disease.
Side effects include pain, bruising, soreness, swelling, bleeding at infection site, allergic reactions, or serious cardiac events. The drug cannot be used for post-exposure treatment.
Evusheld is available to those 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. There is limited information about the drug because it is still investigational, but it has been approved for emergency use by the FDA.
For most individuals, vaccines remain the safest and most effective way to protect against COVID-19.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.