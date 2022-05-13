After weeks of respite, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise locally.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 41 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 6,798 new cases and 66 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed in the last few weeks. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 87.7% of the country remains at a Low Community Level, a number that has dropped for the past few weeks.
Community transmission is, however, higher. The CDC stopped pushing its community transmission reporting in favor of the revamped Community Levels, which focuses on hospital utilization and not just testing and case data. Community transmission looks at the raw data of new cases or percent of positive tests.
Gordon County is seeing a case rate of 127.67 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 4.63%, per the CDC. This sticks the county in the High category for community transmission — the low Community Level is because of the small number of patients in or being admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19.
Local and statewide cases are now similar to early March numbers, with deaths lagging behind as they have for the entirety of the pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are also going up nationwide, with deaths decreasing or holding steady.
The United States is, however, expected to reach 1 million confirmed deaths soon. The actual number is likely much higher — Georgia alone has over 6,000 probable COVID deaths that are not lumped into the final total of deaths.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.