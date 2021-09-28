While case counts remained steady in Gordon County, there was a marked decrease in new statewide COVID-19 cases compared to last week.
From Thursday through Monday, Gordon County had 93 new cases and one death. Statewide, there were 13,259 new cases and 413 deaths.
Comparatively, there were 17,521 statewide new cases last week from Thursday through Monday. Countywide cases were similar, with 100 last week in the same time span.
As of September 24, Gordon County Schools reported 28 cases in students and 6 cases in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported 14 cases in students and no cases in staff.
This is comparable to the number of cases seen last Friday, with only slight differences in the total number of cases.
To show appreciation for their tireless work through the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Kemp and Speaker of the House David Ralston have also announced a $1,000 pay supplement for the state’s first responders and public safety officials.
“Georgia is a state that supports our law enforcement officers and first responders, and this $1,000 bonus is one way of showing our appreciation for their continued heroism through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Speaker David Ralston.
Local governments and other employers can apply for funding for this supplement from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, via the Office of Planning and Budget. Funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Working with Governor Kemp and my colleagues in the General Assembly, we have made backing those who wear the badge and work on the frontlines a priority,” Ralston said. “Their selfless service keeps Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family, and for those efforts we are truly grateful.”
At the same time, the CDC has fallen in line with FDA recommendations regarding the Pfizer booster shot. Their recommendations mirror that of the FDA’s decision, allowing for widespread usage of the booster shot in vulnerable populations.
“At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good.”
Those 65 years and older or reside in long-term care facilities should be vaccinated, as well as those who are 50 years and older with underlying medical conditions. Those who are 18 to 49 years old with underlying conditions are able to get the third shot, as well as anyone 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for exposure due to their job.
In a press release on Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has announced that it will be following those same. CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19 booster shots.
All individuals must have had the Pfizer vaccine, and be at least six months past their second vaccination to be eligible for the third shot. The CDC is expected to make recommendations regarding Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters within the coming weeks.
“DPH currently has adequate inventory of the Pfizer vaccine and will work to ensure accessibility to booster doses statewide,” said the GDPH in their press release.
Overall, Gordon County has reached 40% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, according to GA DPH, while around 35% have been fully vaccinated. The county is still lagging behind the state averages, which are 54% and 47%, respectively.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.