Though less sharply than in previous weeks, new local COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, Gordon County had 51 new cases reported and nine deaths related to COVID. Statewide, there were 8,950 new cases and 266 deaths.
As of Sept. 13, an average of 78% of inpatient hospital beds were in use across the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. As hospitals feel the strain of continued waves of the pandemic, the CDC reports hopeful news.
According to data by the CDC, “the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next 4 weeks, with 5,600 to 17,400 new deaths likely reported in the week ending October 9, 2021.”
The same report states that by that time, there will be between 689,000 and 719,000 deaths reported in the United States. So far, in the month of September, Gordon County has seen 26 total deaths.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested. Those who test positive should self-isolate as per local guidelines and participate in contact tracing.
The FDA has also released a statement on COVID-19 vaccinations for children. In their joint statement, Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks laid out the steps that the FDA will take to ensure that any vaccine approved for children will be safe and effective.
"Just like every vaccine decision we’ve made during this pandemic," the statement read. "Our evaluation of data on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children will not cut any corners."
These steps include clinical trials, data analysis, and an FDA review that weighs the risks and benefits of the utilization of that particular vaccine in children.
"Until we authorize or approve a vaccine for this younger population, it’s especially important that parents and others who interact closely with children under 12 years of age get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow other recommended precautions so that we can protect those who cannot yet protect themselves through vaccination," Dr. Woodcock and Dr. Marks said.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.