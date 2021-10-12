New local COVID-19 cases remain promising as October enters its second week.
From Thursday through Friday, Gordon County had 37 new cases and two deaths. Statewide, there were 5,969 new cases and 265 deaths.
As of Monday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health had not yet published their weekend COVID data. The Saturday COVID update will include this data.
Cases are overall lower than they were last October, both in Georgia and nationwide. Last October preceded the winter surge, whereas this October follows a surge of new cases attributed to the Delta variant.
In total, Gordon County has seen more than 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information from GDPH. Statewide, there have been over 1.2 million confirmed cases.
As of October 8, Gordon County Schools reported 16 cases in students and one case in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported 11 cases in students and no cases in staff.
These numbers are a slight increase over the previous week, but are still relatively low at around 0.25% and 0.27% of the student body, respectively.
While there has been an upward trend in vaccines administered, Gordon County has seen slow growth. Approximately 41% of the population has received at least one shot, while 36% are fully vaccinated.
These numbers lag behind Georgia’s statewide numbers significantly. Across the state, 55% have had at least one dose while around 48% of the population are fully vaccinated.
According to information released by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Georgia ranks 46th in percentage of the population fully vaccinated among the 50 US states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico ranks first in that list, while West Virginia comes in last.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.