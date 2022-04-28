Local cases are staying low, but seem to be on a slight uptick this week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 36 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 4,244 new cases and 61 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed in the last few weeks. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 91.6% of the country remains at a Low Community Level.
The percentage of the country at Low Community Level has dropped over two percent from last week. Cases are trending up alongside hospitalizations, however deaths continue to decline. Deaths traditionally lag behind cases by several weeks.
Overall, cases are close to 81 million total countrywide, with nearing 990,000 deaths. Georgia accounts for 1.95 million cases and over 31,500 deaths, while Gordon County itself is nearing 12,000 cases and is sitting at 232 deaths.
Locally, the Gordon County Health Department will be returning to more normal operations and providing all clinical services. Gordon DPH provides services such as immunizations, WIC, pregnancy testing and referrals, cancer and HIV screenings, newborn screenings, school health screenings and more.
“You may have used some of these before or might be a first-time client,” said Gordon DPH on its Facebook page. “Either way, we are here and ready to serve you and our community.”
According to the CDC, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death during 2021. Compared to 2020, the age-adjusted death rate increased by 1%. This is the second year running that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death, just behind heart disease and cancer.
In Georgia, 64% of the population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56% are fully vaccinated and 23% have had three shots. In Gordon, those numbers drop significantly to 44% with at least one dose, 40% fully vaccinated, and 16% with three shots. Over 58,000 vaccines have been given in Gordon County.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.