The weekend brought low case counts and no deaths in Gordon County, continuing the recent downward trend.
From Thursday through Monday, Gordon County had 21 new cases and no deaths. Statewide, there were 4,173 new cases and 279 deaths.
School case counts remain low coming out of fall break, and are some of the lowest since both school systems began reporting their numbers.
As of October 22, Gordon County Schools reported eight cases in students and two cases in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported two cases in students and no cases in staff.
According to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter’s October 19 report, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also dropped slightly in Gordon County since two weeks ago, though AdventHealth Gordon does remain over capacity.
“Advent Gordon Hospital, which is licensed for 69 patients, currently has 85 patients,” said Ledbetter. “Nineteen of those patients are COVID positive (20 two weeks ago). 94% of the patients hospitalized for COVID are not fully vaccinated.”
A month ago, the hospital had 29 COVID-positive patients while six weeks ago, there were 61. This shows a marked decrease in the number of severe cases of COVID-19.
The CDC has also updated its guidance as to who should get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and eighteen years of age and older who live in long-term care facilities, have underlying medical conditions, or live or work in a high-risk setting may receive the booster, or are 65 years or older, can receive a booster dose six months after their initial series.
Those who have had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may get a booster as long as they are 18 years of age or older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
“The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced that they would begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines as of Oct. 26. Not all locations will be offering all vaccines, and residents are encouraged to visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.
“More than 50% of Georgians remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, leaving themselves - and their children, families, loved ones, and communities - vulnerable to infection,” said the Georgia DPH in a statement. “DPH urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia and to save lives.”
Individuals can also call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is also offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.