Trends in new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to look positive through the middle of the week in Georgia.
From Tuesday through Wednesday, Gordon County had 13 new cases and three deaths. Statewide, there were 2,323 new cases and 292 deaths.
Wednesday brought a particularly low number of cases, with only five reported in Gordon County and 291 reported statewide, according to Gordon County Emergency Management. The continued decrease in numbers marks the continuation of a recent positive trend in terms of cases and deaths.
During the same time period last week, Gordon County saw 37 new local cases and six deaths.
“Numbers are trending downward,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told commissioners during his latest report this week.
According to Ledbetter, Tuesday AdventHealth Gordon was at 70 patients, compared to two weeks ago when that number was 81. A month ago the facility was well over capacity with 114 patients.
“Death rates are not decreasing at the same rates because they have a lot of long term patients,” Ledbetter said.
In a bid to get more shots in arms, Pfizer has announced via Twitter that they have submitted a request to the FDA to attain Emergency Use Authorization for their vaccine in children from 5 to 11 years of age. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already attained an EUA for those from 12 to 15 years of age, and is approved for those 16 and older.
"We're committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat," said Pfizer in a tweet.
An FDA ruling in Pfizer's favor would allow millions of children to be vaccinated, helping to curb pediatric cases countrywide.
One toll taken by the pandemic is an increased amount of mental health related issues. The CDC has released a report in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report which discussed incidences of anxiety and depression symptoms in American adults during the pandemic.
The report stated that the frequency of reports of these symptoms increased significantly after Aug. 2020, and peaked between Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021. As of June 2021, rates of anxiety and depression symptoms remained elevated but were lower than the peak.
The report also indicated the importance of mental health support during the pandemic, especially among groups which have been disproportionately affected. Groups more affected by the pandemic may be more likely to experience psychological distress related to the pandemic, according to the researchers.
“Predicting and planning for fluctuations in demand for behavioral health services is often difficult,” the report stated, “however, real-time monitoring of mental health symptoms can provide important information for responding to surges in the demand for mental health services during national emergencies.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.