Death counts and new local cases contributed to COVID-19 were relatively low over the weekend in Gordon County.
Thursday through Monday, Gordon County had 100 new cases and two deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide, there were 17,521 new cases and 455 deaths reported.
Local school system counts remained low as schools continue to work diligently to keep both students and staff safe.
As of Sept. 17, Gordon County Schools reported 31 cases in students and three cases in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported 14 cases in students and one case in staff.
Countrywide, the death toll has reached 675,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, since the first American case in January 2020. For comparison, the flu is responsible for 12,000 to 61,000 deaths annually, according to CDC data.
At the same time, 24 state attorneys general, including Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr, drafted a letter to President Biden regarding the vaccine mandate for companies with greater than 100 employees, among others.
“In yet another example of blatant disregard for the rule of law, the Biden-Harris Administration’s command-and-control strategy is condescending and counterproductive, harmful to our state’s economy, and — most importantly — unconstitutional,” said Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr.
In their joint statement, Carr and the other attorneys general have stated that the mandate is both illegal and wrong. The group have made clear that their plan is to fight against the vaccine mandate, and continue to push to ensure that vaccination is a choice rather than a requirement.
“We will fight back against the Administration’s abuse of power and will protect the citizens and businesses in our state,” Attorney General Carr said.
According to the White House website, those employed by companies with over 100 employees who wish to remain unvaccinated may avoid the mandate by showing a negative test at least once weekly.
OSHA is also looking to create rules to ensure that employees are compensated if they need to take time off work to get vaccinated, or if they need time to recover from any side-effects.
On Friday, an advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration voted against recommending booster or third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the general population. The panel did approve a booster dose for individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as those who are considered high-risk.
The FDA will formally vote on recommendations for a booster within the next few days. The CDC is also expected to weigh in within the near future.
At the same time, flu season looms. Beginning in late fall, flu season threatens to bring further stress to an already-taxed healthcare system.
“COVID-19 is still here, still sending Northwest Georgians to the hospital with severe illness and still causing deaths. As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Northwest Health District.
Flu infections have been down due to precautions being taken against the spread of COVID-19, but it is still a threat. In a normal year, the flu would hospitalize between 140,000 and 810,000 people — something that hospitals would struggle to keep up with due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19.
“It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine, and you can get both at the same time,” said Voccio. “Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St., is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.