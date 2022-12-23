COVID cases continue to rise across the state and here at home as Georgia heads into the holidays.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 40 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 8,743 new cases and 84 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level remains in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The case rate for COVID jumped this week, with 56.93 per 100,000. That is nearly double the case rate from two weeks prior. New COVID admissions to the hospital are down to 7.8 per 100,000, and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients is up slightly to 4.6%.
To protect each other during the holiday travel season, the CDC recommends that everyone:
♦ Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including an updated booster
♦ Get a flu vaccine at least weeks 2 weeks before travel
♦ Wear a high-quality mask or respirator in indoor public transportation settings
♦ Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow
♦ Delay travel on public transportation when you’re sick
CDC also says that anyone exposed to COVID-19 this holiday season should:
♦ Wear a mask or respirator (e.g., N95) any time they are around others inside their home or indoors in public
♦ Take extra precautions if they will be around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19
♦ Watch for symptoms. If they develop symptoms, isolate immediately and get tested
♦ Get tested at least 5 full days after their last exposure (even if they don’t develop symptoms)
Finally, four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit www.covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
