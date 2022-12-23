Gordon DPH Health Department sign

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers

COVID cases continue to rise across the state and here at home as Georgia heads into the holidays.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 40 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 8,743 new cases and 84 deaths were reported.

