Case counts remain low this week in Gordon County, with no new deaths to report.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 14 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,814 new cases and 92 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained Low over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The rate of new cases has dropped significantly, down to 43.13 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions are actually up, at 6.6 per 100k from last week’s 5.4, but the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients has decreased to 2.1%.
Though new cases of COVID continue to decline, influenza is likely to be on the rise soon. Flu season can vary from year to year, per the CDC, but typically it begins in October, with a peak between December and February, though activity can go as late as May.
It’s very early in the season, but virologic surveillance of the flu has already begun. According to Georgia Department of Public health, they’re considering the flu activity “widespread” — and much earlier than it has been in recent years.
As of Oct. 8, the CDC reported high levels of flu activity in Georgia. By that point, per Georgia Department of Public Health data, there had been 35 influenza hospitalizations in the Atlanta Metro Area, and eight flu outbreaks statewide. A total of 504 positive flu tests have already been reported this season — with a test positivity rate of 21.7%.
To prevent the spread of flu, CDC recommends everyone aged six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, ideally by late October. Those ages 65 and up should consider one of the three quadrivalent (four-strain) flu shots on the market, but a normal flu shot is acceptable. All flu shots provide protection about two weeks after administration.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine — not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Georgia DPH commissioner. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Last year, flu cases remained low. The CDC estimates between 8 and 13 million cases of the flu, with 82,000 to 170,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 to 14,000 deaths. For the 2020-21 flu year, those numbers were even lower — with so few cases that the CDC has not been able to estimate the total number, noting that that year was “historically low.”
Flu vaccination is incredibly important this year — with COVID still around, an influx of flu cases could stress the medical system, especially were a new wave of COVID cases to begin at the same time. To find a flu shot, visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines. For more information on the flu, visit dph.ga.gov/flu.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.