New COVID case counts continue to drop locally, while deaths continue to fluctuate.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 13 new cases and three deaths. Across Georgia, 2,574 new cases and 63 deaths were reported.
Case counts have stayed low over the last several weeks, however deaths remain high some weeks due to those prior high case counts. Deaths often lag behind high case counts for several weeks due to the nature of COVID-19 infection.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained Low over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The rate of new cases has risen slightly, up to 89.71 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions of COVID patients are down to 5.4 per 100k, and only 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients.
Those new bivalent COVID shots are now available for more people as of Wednesday. The CDC released a memo stating that the updated Pfizer shots are okay for children ages 5 through 11, while the Moderna shot is safe for those ages 6 to 17.
Those new shots add protection to Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages, which helps amp up protection for those new variants.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
