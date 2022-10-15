Northwest Georgia health care leaders urge action to stem COVID-19 spread

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

New COVID case counts continue to drop locally, while deaths continue to fluctuate.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 13 new cases and three deaths. Across Georgia, 2,574 new cases and 63 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In