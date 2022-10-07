This week’s COVID case counts remain lower in Gordon County — with no new deaths to report.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 28 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 3,420 new cases and 85 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained Low over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The rate of new cases has continued to drop locally, down to 74.19 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions of COVID patients are down to 5.7 per 100k, and only 2.5% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients.
Almost all counties in Georgia have gone down to the Low community level. The only county left above the Low level is Colquitt County in southern Georgia. Nationwide, cases, deaths, and hospitalizations all continue to trend down.
With flu season also looming, the CDC recommends everyone get a flu shot. For most people, the organization recommends vaccinating in September or October, with the goal of having most people vaccinated by the end of October. Those who are vaccinated later can still have good protection against the flu.
Those interested can get both a COVID-19 shot and a flu shot at the same visit. CDC warned that those who get both at the same time may be slightly more likely to have side effects such as fatigue, headache, and muscle aches, but that those are mostly mild and resolve quickly.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
