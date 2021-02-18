The total number of deaths reported in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic reached 86 this week after yet another local resident passed away as a result of the coronavirus.
Across the state, the Department of Public Health reported that an additional 257 deaths and 4,038 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. 82 new confirmed cases were reported in Gordon County during that same period.
These numbers come just days after the DPH announced winter weather would delay shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that would have arrived during the first part of this week.
As a result of the delay, many state providers, including health departments, are being forced to reschedule vaccination appointments. According to a DPH press release, rescheduling appointments will depend on when shipments resume and when the vaccine arrives in Georgia.
Delays are expected to continue through the week.
DPH is asking that the public be patient until weather conditions improve and shipments can resume. For those individuals who were scheduled to receive second doses of vaccine and are worried about not being vaccinated at 3 or 4 weeks, the CDC says second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.
DPH also recommends that the public:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.